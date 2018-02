The two teamed up for AerieREAL in Tulum, wearing matching navy one piece swimsuits while exposing their curves.

AerieREAL's campaign makes a point of not retouching their models to promote the idea of every woman feeling good about who they are and what they look like, both inside and out.

And body positive advocate Iskra is the best person for the job, as she has opened up over the years about how she overcame an unhealthy obsession with her weight.

She previously told Redbook, "I used to be that teenage girl who looked in the mirror and hated what she saw. Now, I've come to the point where I could just run around naked right now."

And Nina revealed recently that she was body-shamed by a magazine, which sounds crazy, because she wasn't able to fit a sample size.