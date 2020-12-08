YouTuber Olivia Jade has finally broken her silence after her parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, pleaded guilty for their involvement in the nationwide college admissions scandal — but not many liked what the 21-year-old had to say.

Olivia Jade sat down with Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris for an episode of Red Table Talk on Tuesday, December 8. The young influencer admitted she knew what her parents were doing behind the scenes, but didn’t think it was bad or problematic. “I feel like a huge part of having privilege is not knowing you have privilege. So when it was happening, it didn’t feel wrong. I was in my own bubble, focusing on my own comfortable world,” she honestly admitted. “I was like ‘Why is everyone complaining? I’m confused what we did.'”

Red Table Talk

While noting there is no “justifying or excusing what happened,” Olivia Jade explained: “I didn’t come on here to win people over… I just want to apologize for contributing to these social inequalities. I’m 21, I feel like I deserve a second chance to redeem myself, to show I’ve grown.”

To recap, Loughlin and Giannulli were accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to a college administrator to get their two daughters — Olivia Jade and Isabella, 22 — into the University of Southern California. The parents took a guilty plea deal in May and are both serving time in prison.

Users have flocked to social media to weigh in on Olivia Jade’s controversial interview and if they feel she deserves a second chance — and let’s just say, the reactions weren’t pretty. The most-liked posts on Twitter were all negative when it came to the daughter of the Fuller House star.

