Photo credit: Shutterstock

"We had been in calm waters for a long time, it’s always calm waters. And then all of a sudden the boat capsized. I think a lot of women and men who are in relationships are like this, where you’re just walking on eggshells and you’re just happy anytime … you can breathe a little bit, even though you don’t realize that you have a cinder block on your chest the whole time. You’re taking in little sips of air,” she said at the time.