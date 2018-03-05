Saving For Later
Olivia Munn Reveals She’s Freezing Her Eggs After Getting Advice From Pal Kim Kardashian
She opened up about her decision at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party Sunday night.
It’s good to go to your friends when you are in need, and Olivia Munn took that initiative when it came to making the decision to freeze her eggs. So who did she turn to for advice on this topic? None other than her pal Kim Kardashian! Click through for all the details.
