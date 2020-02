Photo credit: INSTARImages

“Finally dot it right!” Orlando, 43, jokingly captioned the Instagram update . “How do you make a mistake like that? #pinterestfail (read the small print).” The Troy actor posted a black-and-white tattoo of the revised ink. He also shared a slide of the Morse Code alphabet. “Fortunately I know how to spell. Forever my boy,” Orlando concluded the caption. In the last gallery slide, he showed off the tattoo he got for his late dog.