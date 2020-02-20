Photo credit: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

Orlando’s tattoo artist Balazs Bercsenyi took to Instagram on February 19 to post about the corrected ink. “Round 2 with @orlandobloom,” he captioned the social media post. “We added the missing dot to the morse code, and did a small one in memory of Sidi, his dog + conclusion: never fully trust what your clients find on pinterest + Life is officially back to normal.”