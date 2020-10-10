Whether it’s a movie premiere or a major awards ceremony, the late Oscar de la Renta continues to impact Hollywood, with everyone from Regina King to Naomi Campbell donning his stunning designs on the red carpet six years after his demise.

De la Renta’s feminine and flattering pieces didn’t just inspire the women of showbiz but also several former first ladies, including Hillary Clinton, Laura Bush, Jacqueline Kennedy and Michelle Obama, who not too long ago wore the designer’s incredible embroidered magenta and violet dress during an excursion to meet Queen Elizabeth II for lunch at Buckingham Palace in 2016.

Having dressed almost every A-list celebrity in Hollywood, de la Renta is considered one of the most important figures in fashion, so it’s no surprise to see that celebs still rush at the chance of getting to wear his stunning pieces on the red carpet.