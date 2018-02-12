NEWS
Major New Details Of Meghan Markle And Prince Harry's Wedding Revealed!

February 12, 2018 14:53PM by

The palace releases the time of the wedding, who will marry the couple, and more.

by

Less than 100 days until the royal wedding and everyone is starting to get pretty excited! And now, Palace officials shared major new details on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s wedding, including the time of the big event, who will marry the couple, and more! Click through our gallery for the details.

Major New Details Of Meghan Markle And Prince Harry's Wedding Revealed!

"Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle are hugely grateful for the many good wishes they have received since announcing their engagement," the official Kensington Palace tweeted on Sunday night.
"They are looking forward to the day and to being able to share their celebrations with the public and wanted to share the following details about their wedding on May 19th with you," Palace officials continued.
First, they revealed that the event will begin at noon (U.K. time) on May 19th, so set your alarms! That's 7 a.m. EST/4 a.m. PST.
They also revealed that The Dean of Windsor will conduct the service and The Archbishop of Canterbury will officiate as the couple make their vows.
The Palace officials continued that at 1 p.m., the couple will participate in a "Carriage Procession from St George's Chapel through Windsor Town returning to Windsor Castle along the Long Walk." At the 2011 royal wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton, the carriage ride through London was one of the day’s most exciting highlights.
"They hope this short journey will provide an opportunity for more people to come together around Windsor and to enjoy the atmosphere of this special day," the Palace officials tweeted.
Following the service, there will be a reception at St George's Hall for the couple and the guests from the congregation. And then later that evening, The Prince of Wales will give a private evening reception for the couple and their close friends and family.
