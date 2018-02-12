Must-See
Major New Details Of Meghan Markle And Prince Harry's Wedding Revealed!
The palace releases the time of the wedding, who will marry the couple, and more.
Less than 100 days until the royal wedding and everyone is starting to get pretty excited! And now, Palace officials shared major new details on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s wedding, including the time of the big event, who will marry the couple, and more! Click through our gallery for the details.
1 of 8
2 of 8
3 of 8
4 of 8
5 of 8
6 of 8
7 of 8
8 of 8
1/8
Sound off in the comments below!