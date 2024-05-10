'I Hung Onto Those Words': Meghan Markle Gives Rare Glimpse Into Raising Daughter Princess Lilibet
Meghan Markle opened up about life at home with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet while in Abuja, Nigeria, on Friday, May 10. The Sussexes went to the Lightway Academy to talk to students about mental health.
“Our daughter, Lili, she's much, much tinier than you guys. She's about to turn three. And a few weeks ago she looked at me and she would just see the reflection in my eyes. And she [goes], ‘Mama, I see me in you,’” Meghan recalled.
“Oh, now she was talking really literally. But I hung onto those words in a very different way,” she continued. “And I thought, yes, I do see me in you, and you see me in you. As I look around this room, I see myself in all of you as well.”
OK! previously reported that the Sussexes spoke at the inaugural mental health summit while in West Africa.
“If I say mental health do you know what it means?” Prince Harry asked the crowd. “In some cases around the world, in more than you would believe, there is a stigma when it comes to mental health."
"Too many people don't want to talk about it because it's invisible," the duke admitted. "It's something in our mind that we can't see. It's not like a broken leg, it's not like a broken wrist."
Harry has been vocal about the importance of having a sound mind.
“It's something that we are still relatively unsure of. But guess what? Every single person in this room, the youngest, the oldest, every single person has mental health," the veteran passionately said. "So therefore, you have to look after yourself to be able to look after other people. And other people have to be able to look after themselves, to look after you. That's the way it works. And there is no shame to be able to acknowledge that today is a bad day, OK?”
Over the years, the Sussexes have been honest about their struggles after leaving the royal fold in 2020.
“Every single one of you has a story. We all have our story. And there's no shame in any single one of your stories. Even on the hardest days or darkest days, everything is a pillar of your strength by each of you being there,'' Meghan stated.
The former actress later stressed to the crowd the importance of community.
“It is a complete honor to have our first visit to Nigeria be here with all of you. We believe in you. We believe in your futures. We believe in your ability to continue to tell your stories and to just be honest with each other," the former blogger said.
“There is no need to suffer in silence. Just make sure that you are taking care of yourselves and that begins with your mental health by really talking about whatever's coming up for you,” Meghan added. "So just like that, we celebrate all the good stuff and we are with each other even in the moments that are sad."