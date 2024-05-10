'You See Why I’m Married to Him': Meghan Markle Gushes Over Romance With Prince Harry During Visit to Nigeria
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry arrived in Abuja, Nigeria, on Friday, May 10, and the Duchess of Sussex couldn't help but gush over her romance with the Duke of Sussex while speaking at the inaugural mental health summit.
“You see why I'm married to him?” Meghan asked the crowd. “It’s so inspiring because he speaks the truth.”
The former actress applauded Harry's discussion about emotional well-being while meeting with students, as the duo's Archewell Foundation focuses on mental health advocacy work.
“If I say mental health do you know what it means?” Harry asked the crowd. “In some cases around the world, in more than you would believe, there is a stigma when it comes to mental health. Too many people don't want to talk about it because it's invisible. It's something in our mind that we can't see. It's not like a broken leg, it's not like a broken wrist."
“It's something that we are still relatively unsure of. But guess what? Every single person in this room, the youngest, the oldest, every single person has mental health," the veteran noted. "So therefore, you have to look after yourself to be able to look after other people. And other people have to be able to look after themselves, to look after you. That's the way it works. And there is no shame to be able to acknowledge that today is a bad day, OK?”
Over the years, the Sussexes have been candid about their struggles.
“Every single one of you has a story. We all have our story. And there's no shame in any single one of your stories. Even on the hardest days or darkest days, everything is a pillar of your strength by each of you being there,'' Meghan stated.
Along with being a proud wife, Meghan mentioned her daughter, Princess Lilibet, while attempting to motivate a group of students.
"Your teachers see that in you. And we see that in you," Meghan stressed. "Interestingly, so does our daughter, Lili; she's much tinier than you guys, about to turn three."
"A few weeks ago, she looked at me and saw her reflection in my eyes," the former actress revealed. "She said, 'Mama, I see me in you.' Now, she was talking literally, but I held onto those words in a different way. I thought, yes, I do see me in you, and you see me in you. But as I look around this room, I see myself in all of you as well."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The Sussexes' unofficial tour of Nigeria was the American-based royals' first time there.
“It is a complete honor to have our first visit to Nigeria be here with all of you. We believe in you. We believe in your futures. We believe in your ability to continue to tell your stories and to just be honest with each other," the former blogger stated.
“There is no need to suffer in silence. Just make sure that you are taking care of yourselves and that begins with your mental health by really talking about whatever's coming up for you,” Meghan concluded. "So just like that, we celebrate all the good stuff and we are with each other even in the moments that are sad."
The Sussexes were quoted by People.