Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Looks Terrified As She's Swarmed By Paparazzi

The reality star clutches on to her security as she makes her way through the crowd.

Khloe Kardashian braved the rain to grab lunch with her sisters, Kim and Kourtney, in Los Angeles on Tuesday but the weather was the least of the pregnant reality star’s worries. As Khloe left the building, she was swarmed by paparazzi and looked absolutely terrified! Click through our gallery to see the photos.

Khloe braved the rain to grab lunch with her sisters on Tuesday.
But as she was leaving the restaurant, paparazzi swarmed the reality star!
She looked terrified as she clutched onto her security for support.
The 33-year-old, who recently announced she's six months pregnant with her first baby, should be used to paparazzi by now.
But it's understandable she'd be nervous, since she's not only protecting herself now, she's also protecting her baby!
Khloe showed off her growing baby bump during the outing in a tight black dress and thigh high boots.
What are your thoughts on Khloe's run-in with the paparazzi? Let us know in the comment section.

