Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Looks Terrified As She's Swarmed By Paparazzi

Khloe braved the rain to grab lunch with her sisters on Tuesday.

But as she was leaving the restaurant, paparazzi swarmed the reality star!

She looked terrified as she clutched onto her security for support.

The 33-year-old, who recently announced she's six months pregnant with her first baby, should be used to paparazzi by now.

But it's understandable she'd be nervous, since she's not only protecting herself now, she's also protecting her baby!

Khloe showed off her growing baby bump during the outing in a tight black dress and thigh high boots.