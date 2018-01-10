Back Up!
Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Looks Terrified As She's Swarmed By Paparazzi
The reality star clutches on to her security as she makes her way through the crowd.
Khloe Kardashian braved the rain to grab lunch with her sisters, Kim and Kourtney, in Los Angeles on Tuesday but the weather was the least of the pregnant reality star’s worries. As Khloe left the building, she was swarmed by paparazzi and looked absolutely terrified! Click through our gallery to see the photos.
