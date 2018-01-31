‘Forever The OG'
Paris Hilton Emulates Her Former Assistant Kim Kardashian In New Yeezy Campaign!
The bride-to-be acted as a KKW clone for Kanye West’s latest collection.
Are we seeing double here? In an effort to promote her husband Kanye West’s latest campaign Yeezy Season 6, Kim Kardashian enlisted the help of her former boss and mentor Paris Hilton to pose looking exactly like her! Click-through for the stunning photos.
