‘Forever The OG'

Paris Hilton Emulates Her Former Assistant Kim Kardashian In New Yeezy Campaign!

January 31, 2018 9:51AM

The bride-to-be acted as a KKW clone for Kanye West’s latest collection.

Are we seeing double here?  In an effort to promote her husband Kanye West’s latest campaign Yeezy Season 6, Kim Kardashian enlisted the help of her former boss and mentor Paris Hilton to pose looking exactly like her!  Click-through for the stunning photos. 

The mother of three showcased her former boss wearing and posing exactly like she does as early promotion for Kanye’s new campaign.
To add some flattery into the mix, Kim gave Paris some major props on social media when posting the incredible photos, captioning it “The OG @ParisHilton #YEEZYSEASON6.”
Even though the two girls have a major difference in height (Paris is 5 inches taller than Kim), she was still able to emulate her brilliantly by wearing the same silvery platinum weave and contoured make-up for the street shoot.
Hilton, who just got engaged to actor Chris Zylka, was a big part in helping Kim become the major celebrity that she is today.  People forget that at one time, Kim was her assistant!  Can you believe such a world?
Kanye enlisted the help of several others for his upcoming Yeezy Season 6 campaign outside of Paris, as he also brought in Kylie Jenner’s BFF Jordyn Woods as well as models Abigail Ratchford and Amina Blue
Does this mean we will see more from these two in the future?  Kim is definitely going to Paris’ wedding this year, so who knows what these two could have in the works for their millions of fans!
What are your thoughts on Paris’ look-alike Kim photos?  Sound off in the comments! 

