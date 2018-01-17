COUPLES
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

View Gallery
Glam Life

Inside Paris Hilton & Chris Zylka's Televised Wedding Plans

January 17, 2018 13:19PM

The heiress wants to make sure the whole world sees that huge ring!

Paris Hilton has always been a fan of the spotlight, so it’s no surprise she wants to make the absolute most out of her recent engagement! The heiress is now sporting a $2 million ring, after her boyfriend Chris Zylka got down on one knee with the stunning pear-shaped diamond during a vacation in Aspen. And now, according to reports, she is pitching a wedding special.

Inside Paris Hilton & Chris Zylka's Televised Wedding Plans

Back to intro
1/6
A source told Life & Style the 36-year-old wants the world to see her 20-carat sparkler with a televised wedding.
She is no stranger to reality television after starring on The Simple Life with Nicole Richie from 2003 to 2007, which was a riot.
“Her agents are trying to negotiate a wedding special with a major cable network,” the insider said.
And given that she hasn’t been on TV for years, Paris “wants to be back in the worst way. She has her team scouting locations for a fairy-tale wedding.”
Considering Paris has literally traveled around the world, and actually DJ’s in Ibiza, one of the most beautiful locations in the world, we doubt they will have any problem figuring out where Paris and Chris should exchange their vows.
What are your thoughts on her wedding plans? Let us know in the comments section.

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in COUPLES

Exclusive
Amara La Negra Reveals Her Thoughts On Young Hollywood, Her Afro, And Much More
NEWS
'WAGS' Star Brandi Rhodes Reveals The 6 Beauty Products Every Fabulous Woman Needs
STYLE
'Total Divas' Naomi Reveals What The Cast Is REALLY Like, What To Expect In 2018
REALITY TV Naomi Total Divas Interview PP 1
Lady Gaga Has Friends Worried About Her Health
NEWS
Chris Evans & Jenny Slate ‘Making Plans To Get Married’ Next Summer!
NEWS
A Perfect Fit! Meghan Markle Using Her New Royal Role To Build A Fashion Empire
STYLE meghan markle fashion empire royal role pp
Amara La Negra Tells All On Comparisons To Cardi B & Who She's Dating!
NEWS
Olivia Munn & Chris Pratt Are Secretly Dating!
NEWS
Baby Ariel Reveals 3 Secrets To Becoming A Musical-ly Star
NEWS