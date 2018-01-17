Glam Life
Inside Paris Hilton & Chris Zylka's Televised Wedding Plans
The heiress wants to make sure the whole world sees that huge ring!
Paris Hilton has always been a fan of the spotlight, so it’s no surprise she wants to make the absolute most out of her recent engagement! The heiress is now sporting a $2 million ring, after her boyfriend Chris Zylka got down on one knee with the stunning pear-shaped diamond during a vacation in Aspen. And now, according to reports, she is pitching a wedding special.
