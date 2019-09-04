trending in COUPLES

Looks like Paris Hilton may finally be moving on from her split from ex-fiancé Chris Zylka. The socialite-turned-DJ and Riverdale star KJ Apa got very flirty with each other at a big A-list bash she hosted last month.

 

 

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation