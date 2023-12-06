Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Questions If He Had More Than 1 Orgy With 'Jersey Shore' Stars Vinny Guadagnino and Pauly D

Sorrentino reveals that, prior to becoming sober eight years ago, his behavior was untamed, involving dangerous drug use, excessive partying, and even a tax fraud scandal that resulted in his imprisonment.

He reflects on this chapter of his life in his new book, and he felt it was important to share these stories, including the intimate details of his sexual affairs.

In a gesture of respect towards his costars, Sorrentino personally informed Guadagnino and DelVecchio about the inclusion of their shared endeavors in his book. While the copies of the book are still being delivered to his fellow Jersey Shore cast members, Sorrentino didn't want Guadagnino and DelVecchio to be taken by surprise when reading about the situations.