Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Questions If He Had More Than 1 Orgy With 'Jersey Shore' Stars Vinny Guadagnino and Pauly D
In his upcoming book, Reality Check: Making the Best of the Situation — How I Overcame Addiction, Loss, and Prison, Jersey Shore star Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino opens up about his wild past, including his extensive sexual escapades.
Sorrentino discloses that his costars Vinny Guadagnino and Paul "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio were involved in some of these encounters and reveals their reactions to the group's sexual excursions being published.
Sorrentino reveals that, prior to becoming sober eight years ago, his behavior was untamed, involving dangerous drug use, excessive partying, and even a tax fraud scandal that resulted in his imprisonment.
He reflects on this chapter of his life in his new book, and he felt it was important to share these stories, including the intimate details of his sexual affairs.
In a gesture of respect towards his costars, Sorrentino personally informed Guadagnino and DelVecchio about the inclusion of their shared endeavors in his book. While the copies of the book are still being delivered to his fellow Jersey Shore cast members, Sorrentino didn't want Guadagnino and DelVecchio to be taken by surprise when reading about the situations.
"I did inform Vinny and Pauly that the MVP [Mike/Vinny/Pauly] orgy was in the book, and we kind of chuckled at that fact, and we looked at each other and [asked] like, 'Was there more than one?' And we kind of chuckled at each other," Sorrentino told The Messenger.
"The Situation" also revealed that Guadagnino and DelVecchio have become "Uncle Vinny" and "Uncle Pauly" to his children.
The revelations in Sorrentino's book shed light on the three reality stars' summers on the Jersey Shore.
While viewers witnessed their romances and antics in their shared house in Seaside Heights, it is now disclosed that they engaged in an orgy before the show first aired on MTV.
The catalyst for this encounter was a relationship Sorrentino had been pursuing a girl he met on a flight to Los Angeles for press purposes. "The Situation" also mentions another group-s-- experience involving himself, Guadagnino, and a girl they met at a club. However, MTV ultimately decided not to air the footage of this ordeal.
Sorrentino doesn't shy away from sharing the full extent of his sexual experiences, as he reveals that at one point in his life, threesomes were a nightly occurrence.
He claims that his indulgences earned him comparisons to the legendary ladies' man George Clooney. However, Sorrentino also acknowledges that his drug use took a toll on his performance in the bedroom.
Reality Check: Making the Best of The Situation — How I Overcame Addiction, Loss, and Prison is set to hit shelves on December 19