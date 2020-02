Photo credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

During an interview with Access Hollywood, Peter, 28, spoke about speculation fans have had regarding the Bachelor’s ending. When he was told that some people think that someone is pregnant, the Delta pilot had more to add. “I've heard that. I’ve also heard that two people might be pregnant,” he confessed. “Whoa, one’s not enough, ok! Let’s go with two!”