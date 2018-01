The former Sister, Sister actress has been all smiles for the past couple of months, as she happily announced she was expecting baby number two this past November with her hubby Cory Hardrict.

Cree. Even more exciting, her second child will be her first daughter as she revealed the gender in a super sweet video earlier this month! Her newest addition will join older brother, 6-year-old

Although her belly has grown exponentially as her pregnancy continues, it hasn’t stopped Tia from showing off just how sexy she can be, as her latest Instagram pic showcases her phenomenal curves in nothing but a colorful bikini!

"Embracing these curves and loving every bit of it!”, she captioned the pic. Tia looked absolutely phenomenal in a red and blue bikini while rocking little to no makeup as she posed in her kitchen. Werk, Tia!

She’s also not slowing down when it comes to staying in shape during her second pregnancy, as Tia has been seen all over town looking fierce in her workout gear as her due date nears.