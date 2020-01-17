Pop Smoke was arrested at John F. Kennedy airport on January 17 after returning from his trip to Paris for Fashion Week. The Brooklyn-based rapper was taken into custody for allegedly driving a stolen 2019 Rolls-Royce from Los Angeles to NYC.
