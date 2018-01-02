Eniko Hart, Beyoncé, And Other Celebs Stay Super Fit While Pregnant

m o t i v a t i o n monday ✨ Well Zo we made it👶🏽 ..At 39 weeks i can honestly say my body still wants to train but I’m going to take it easy and walk it out during these last few days until labor. I’m so proud of myself not only for getting through my pregnancy workouts but remaining strong mentally and physically for the sake of baby boy and our health! @rebeccabroxfit thank YOU for keeping me together.. i apologize for the early side eye mornings when i didn’t feel like dealing with your shit! i have nothing but love for u baby!😘 Lmao! The countdown begins.. and I’m SO READY! 💪🏽 #PregnancyisAmazing #MindOverMatter #Zosmama 💙

