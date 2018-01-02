HEALTH
Keeping It Tight

Eniko Hart, Beyoncé, And Other Celebs Stay Super Fit While Pregnant

January 2, 2018 16:41PM

These moms-to-be don’t miss a beat.

6 months pregnant and working out? No problem, Khloe Kardashian would say. The reality TV star recently clapped back at a social media follower who criticized her for working out so late in her pregnancy. But she isn’t the only celeb mom-to-be who’s kept it tight while expecting. Check out our gallery to view others who never miss a beat at the gym!

Eniko Hart, Beyoncé, And Other Celebs Stay Super Fit While Pregnant

At 39 weeks pregnant, Kevin Hart’s wife Eniko shocked her followers on Instagram when she posted a video of her lifting weights, along with a message that read she was “taking it easy.” Wow!
Serena Williams, who was famously two months pregnant when she won the Australian open last year, posted a video of her getting in a few more swings on the court less than four months before giving birth to baby Alexis.
Alec Baldwin’s pregnant wife Hilaria is also not missing a single workout, as the mother of three works out her “butt and hammies” in this video.
Beyoncé garnered a bunch of compliments when she posted a video of her working out back in November 2016, about 7 months before she gave birth to twins Sir and Rumi.
Like Khloe, Sarah Stage also received criticism for working out up to the minute of her giving birth. But the fitness model kept up her routine as seen in this video.
And Kelly Rowland sweated it out throughout most her pregnancy with baby Titan.
What do you think about celeb moms working out while pregnant? Sound off in the comment section!

