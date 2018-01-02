Keeping It Tight
Eniko Hart, Beyoncé, And Other Celebs Stay Super Fit While Pregnant
These moms-to-be don’t miss a beat.
6 months pregnant and working out? No problem, Khloe Kardashian would say. The reality TV star recently clapped back at a social media follower who criticized her for working out so late in her pregnancy. But she isn’t the only celeb mom-to-be who’s kept it tight while expecting. Check out our gallery to view others who never miss a beat at the gym!
1/7
Sound off in the comments below!