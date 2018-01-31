STYLE
Work It!

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen In This See-Through Red Dress Is EVERYTHING

January 31, 2018 10:31AM

The 32-year-old beauty is expecting her second child with husband John Legend.

Slay it Chrissy Teigen, slay it! The 32-year-old is literally glowing, thanks to some great makeup and baby number two! Chrissy is pregnant with her second child, which she announced in late November on Instagram. And of course, she announced it in the cutest way. In a video, she asked her daughter Luna what’s in her stomach, to which Luna replied, “Baby!” We can’t take it.

Chrissy rocked a sexy see-through red dress as she headed to Jimmy Fallon for an appearance. The lace detail is everything!
She kept her hair slicked back to place focus on that gorgeous face, and wore minimal makeup to keep focus on her fashion game.
And after killing it at the Grammy Awards in her silver gown, Chrissy revealed the gender of her second child. It's a boy! "Mama and her baby boy," Chrissy announced on Instagram.
Chrissy has been open about her struggle with infertility, and recently revealed she was cutting back on drinking as she underwent the “super hard process” of IVF again.

 
In August, John spoke to Cosmopolitan about the couple’s determination to have more children. “We’re lucky that we’re living in an age where we can conceive in other ways. [IVF] brought us Luna and hopefully it will bring us a few more awesome kids,” he said at the time.
