Pregnant Chrissy Teigen In This See-Through Red Dress Is EVERYTHING

Slay it Chrissy Teigen, slay it! The 32-year-old is literally glowing, thanks to some great makeup and baby number two! Chrissy is pregnant with her second child, which she announced in late November on Instagram. And of course, she announced it in the cutest way. In a video, she asked her daughter Luna what’s in her stomach, to which Luna replied, “Baby!” We can’t take it.