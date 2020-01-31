Ciara and her husband, Russell Wilson, are making time for date night. On Thursday, January 30, the couple was spotted going out for dinner in Miami. The outing came after Ciara revealed on social media that she is expecting baby number three.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Ciara and her husband, Russell Wilson, are making time for date night. On Thursday, January 30, the couple was spotted going out for dinner in Miami. The outing came after Ciara revealed on social media that she is expecting baby number three.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!