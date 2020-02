Photo credit: Shutterstock

Following the devastating news of Kobe’s passing, Ciara shared her condolences to Instagram. “This news is heartbreaking. I am lost for words. Praying for @VanessaBryant , the Bryant family, and other families that have lost someone. Rest In Paradise Kobe and Gianna,” Ciara wrote alongside a photo of Kobe and his daughter,, who also died in the helicopter crash.