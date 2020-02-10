Ciara and her husband Russell Wilson shut down the Vanity Fair Oscar party red carpet on Sunday February, 9, when she sported a sexy look that showed off her baby bump. The pregnant “Level Up” singer dazzled in a sheer gown on the red carpet.
