So Cute!

These Pics Of Kate Middleton Petting A Puppy Are The Hump Day Pickup You Need

January 10, 2018 13:31PM

The pregnant Duchess dazzled in blue — is she trying to tell us something?

Kate Middleton visited children at Reach Academy in Feltham, London, on Tuesday, where she painted with kids, interacted with parents, and even met the school’s adorable therapy dog, Bear! Although the Duchess is nearly six months pregnant, she’s clearly not slowing down any time soon. Click through to see the adorable pics!

Kate was all smiles as she arrived at the academy, which partners with the Duchess’ charity, Place2Be. Kate, who celebrated her 36th birthday yesterday, wore a navy blue Hobbs coat, which covered up her growing baby bump!
Her soft curls and sleek coat marked a striking difference from her future sister-in-law Meghan Markle’s laid back look yesterday! The former Suits actress wore pants and a messy bun during an official royal visit to Reprezent Radio with Prince Harry.
Kate is due in April, and opted to wear her Séraphine maternity dress for the school visit — her first of 2018 — which she wore while pregnant with Princess Charlotte as well.
Inside the school, Kate joined in on art activities with children and their families.
Adorable!
Students then gave Kate a tour of the school’s farm, which is home to chickens, rabbits, guinea pigs, and this therapy dog-in-training, Bear!
Kate and her husband Prince William are both dog lovers. The pair shares an English Cocker Spaniel, Lupo, who’s even been featured in some of the family’s official photos!
