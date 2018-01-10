So Cute!
These Pics Of Kate Middleton Petting A Puppy Are The Hump Day Pickup You Need
The pregnant Duchess dazzled in blue — is she trying to tell us something?
Kate Middleton visited children at Reach Academy in Feltham, London, on Tuesday, where she painted with kids, interacted with parents, and even met the school’s adorable therapy dog, Bear! Although the Duchess is nearly six months pregnant, she’s clearly not slowing down any time soon. Click through to see the adorable pics!
