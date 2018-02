Kate looked stunning in blue as she visited the college on Tuesday. She wore a matching blue Jenny Packham overcoat and dress.

Prince George, 4, and Charlotte, 2. Kate has worn blue several times throughout her pregnancy, leading many to believe the mom of two is expecting another boy ! She’s already mom to, 4, and Charlotte, 2.

While visiting the college, Kate bumped into Professor Jacqueline Dunkley-Bent, the midwife who helped deliver her second born! Jacqueline looked overjoyed to see the Duchess once more.

As the new patron of the college, Kate met with nurses at the school and launched the Nursing Now campaign, which aims to “enable [nurses] to take a greater role in health policy decision making,” the Kensington Palace said.

Before leaving the college, Kate told the president of the college that it was “so great to see Jacqui” again. The Duchess is expecting her third child in April, so there’s a chance she could be seeing the midwife again quite soon!