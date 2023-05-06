Prince Harry Seated 3 Rows Behind Kate Middleton and Prince William at King Charles' Coronation
After much speculation, Prince Harry seemed like he had a good view at King Charles' coronation!
The royal, who moved to California in 2020 with Meghan Markle, sat three rows behind Prince William and Kate Middleton and next to cousins Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice at Westminster Abbey.
As OK! previously reported, the 38-year-old was supposed to be far away from his brood after he aired his dirty laundry out in his tell-all book, Spare — but now it looks like they might have had a chance of heart.
Still, Princess Diana's former butler Paul Burrell believes the whole situation will be tough on the dad-of-two.
“There is no chance of a reconciliation anytime soon, I’m afraid — I think he will get a very icy reception from the Windsors,” he said on GB News.
“He is coming to put his foot in the door and he is coming because his father wants him to be there,” Burrell said. “His father will be delighted that both his sons will be there to witness this incredible day in his life.”
After the festivities, Harry will be getting on a plane back to the U.S. to be home for his son's fourth birthday. Harry's wife, Meghan, decided to opt out of coming to Europe, especially with her history with the royal family.
"I think there's bound to be some relief from William and Kate that Meghan won't be attending the coronation simply because less emphasis is going to be on them, who's looking where, who's lip reading, what's going on between them," royal expert Eloise Parker explained.
"There's such a fever of interest in these relationships and the truth is we're never going to see a Real Housewives moment between these women," she continued. "Everything is going to be kept firmly under wraps and I think for Kate, the fact that Meghan isn't attending, helps her keep it that way."
It's unclear if William and Harry will interact at all.
"They are totally estranged. I do not think there will be any contact between them at the coronation. I think that their relationship right now is on absolute ice," biographer Tina Brown told LBC's Andrew Marr.