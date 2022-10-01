Duchess Drama! 11 Times Meghan Markle Was Snubbed By The Royal Family

It's no secret that there's tension between the royal family and Meghan Markle. Prince Harry first raised eyebrows when he chose to marry an American actress — and now that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have abandoned their royal duties and will instead focus their efforts on Netflix stardom, the royal family seems to have little praise for the former Suits star.

After tying the knot at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018, the happy coupled welcomed their baby boy, Archie, the following year. Soon after his birth, Harry announced the duo would step back as "senior members" of the British royal family on January 8.