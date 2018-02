Prince Williams’ third child, has gone rogue when it comes to the location of the birth. Kate, who’s pregnant with her and hubbythird child, has gone rogue when it comes to the location of the birth.

According a Life & Style source, the 36-year-old has decided she wants to have her baby at home in Kensington Palace, but the Queen wants her to give birth in a hospital, like she did with George, 4, and Charlotte, 2.

Even though the Queen had all four of her kids at Buckingham Palace, the insider said, “She wants Kate to get the best care there is. Obviously Kate would have the best doctors on hand, but the Queen doesn’t think it’s safe enough in case an emergency occurs.”

Whoa, Kate has stirred up some drama between herself and the revered royal! But will she go ahead with her plans anyway, or adhere to the Queen’s request?

The source said, “Kate normally goes along with what the Queen says, but right now she’s standing her ground.”