Prince Harry Wears His Military Medals During a Virtual Appearance Despite Uniform Ban

Harry's decade in the armed forces was an important part of his life, and after retiring, he has dedicated himself to advocating for veterans. The Royal Observer reported the Invictus Games founder focused on the signature camouflage during his 2023 opening oration.

"A week ago I stood here and told you about the significance of being able to wear your nation's flag again," the author shared. "So many of you have told me that hit you right here. For many of you the uniform you’ve been wearing this past week will give you a new story to tell."

"And for others, it may give your old uniform new meaning," he continued. "But I’m here to remind you that after all of this, you don’t need to rely on a uniform, nor should you feel lost without one. Because everything you need is already within you."