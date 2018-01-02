BABIES
'So Fine!'

Tristan Thompson Gives Khloe Kardashian The Biggest Compliment While Celebrating Her Pregnancy

January 2, 2018 16:11PM

The 26-year-old is expecting a baby boy with the reality star.

Tristan Thompson couldn’t help but compliment his girlfriend, Khloe Kardashian, as they rang in 2018 together, and the expecting mom was also sure to say nice things about the NBA star on social media while they partied the night away. The two are six months along now, and the baller made sure the reality star knew she is just getting finer with time!

Tristan Thompson Gives Khloe Kardashian The Biggest Compliment While Celebrating Her Pregnancy

The 26-year-old said to Khloe in a Snapchat video as they rang in the new year, "For six months, you a fine six months, baby. I'll tell you that."
And she made sure he felt the love too, posting a video of Tristan along with the caption, "He's sooooo handsome."
The two happened to meet during a blind date, which Khloe mentioned during the Keeping Up With the Kardashian's 10th anniversary special back in September.
Meanwhile, Khloe may be having more kids, soon, after revealing Tristan wants more than several. At the time, she said, "He wants to have about five or six kids with me and that's lovely. We could start at one and we could grow from there."
Well, she has her one! Khloe and Tristan are expecting a boy, according to Us Weekly, though she managed to hide the bump for months by wearing baggy clothes and angling her Snapchat videos so no one could see her belly.
