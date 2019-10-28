Are Malika Haqq and ex-boyfriend O.T. Genasis back together? The pregnant Famously Single star and the rapper were spotted getting manicures and pedicures together on October 26.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Are Malika Haqq and ex-boyfriend O.T. Genasis back together? The pregnant Famously Single star and the rapper were spotted getting manicures and pedicures together on October 26.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!