Photo credit: Shutterstock

Malika revealed she was expecting on Instagram where she shared a shot of herself holding up a positive pregnancy test. “I listen to my heart, and I’ve decided that the rest of my life will be the best of my life. I’m pregnant!” she captioned thew smiling pic. “I didn’t know when, I just knew one day. God said it’s my turn, and I couldn’t be more grateful for the little spirit that grows inside of me. I am yours, baby, and you are mine. 2020 baby!”