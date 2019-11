Photo credit: Getty

Prior to their split, the rapper penned an open love letter to Malika. “To the world you may be one person but to me, you’ve become my world. My life has changed with you in it,” he wrote in October 2018. “Before you, I was lost and confused and didn’t know how to let my guard down. You know, I always play you love songs, but now I know what the songs actually mean. I came in thinking I had it figured all out, but you gave me the structure I needed to stay balanced.”