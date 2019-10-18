View this post on Instagram

When I first had Slate, I was driving myself crazy going to every “Mommy & Me” class I could find online! If you know me, you know I can barely stand driving down the street, but I was determined to meet other likeminded moms. Luckily, I was eventually able to find my “mom tribe.” And then when I got pregnant with Cruz, most of those mamas were expecting as well. But now, five years later, here I am pregnant again and on the lookout for some new expecting moms to share and bond with. And with a busier than ever schedule, I am so blessed to have discovered @peanut. It's an app to meet other women in your area who the same similar interests and are at a similar stage in life. You can arrange meetups, share experiences, ask questions and get answers from real women. I've been able to easily connect with new moms and moms-to-be nearby, as well as join in discussions without any judgment. Favorite maternity workout wear? How to stay fit? Weird pregnancy cravings? There are so many conversations happening on there! I seriously don’t know how we did it before @peanut! To all moms and moms-to-be out there, I recommend you sign up. I promise you, it’s worth it 💕 #peanutapp #ad