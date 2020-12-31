Reality star Lala Kent is moving right along with her pregnancy, and it’s safe to say that her growing belly is her best accessory to date!

In a recent series of photos, the expectant mama shows off her baby bump in a stylish white crochet bikini while on vacation in Miami with fiancé Randall Emmett on December 29 and 30. While proudly walking around in her bathing suit, she takes time to give her honey a kiss as he enjoys a little more action having fun with a wave runner in the water.

This is the first child for the Vanderpump Rules star, who’s expecting a baby girl. Kent and Emmett announced their pregnancy news during the September 2 episode of her podcast, “Give Them Lala… With Randall.”

‘VANDERPUMP RULES’ STAR LALA KENT SHARES BEHIND-THE-SCENES LOOK AT ENGAGEMENT SHOOT WITH FIANCÉ RANDALL EMMETT

“Today is my 30th birthday and I can’t think of any other way to celebrate than with you guys coming through your headphones and speakers,” Kent said. “And for my 30th birthday, I had the best gift given to me, my body also helped out too… I am pregnant.”

Kent, who has been engaged to film producer Emmett since 2018, has gushed how “excited” she is for parenthood, declaring, “I feel very maternal and motherly.”