Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent shared a behind-the-scenes look at her engagement shoot with fiancé Randall Emmett on Instagram on Monday, February 3. The reality star donned a wedding dress in the clip and gushed over her future husband in the caption.
We had to do this a few times because we kept laughing. Our moms are blowing us up with things that need to be done for this wedding that is happening in 75 days!!! Rand and I just want to be married. If we show up and flowers are out of place, or they serve fish when we chose chicken, I don’t even think we would notice. Rand, I can’t wait to be your wifey. You make my heartbeat, baby. Thanks for loving me so damn good.
Goooood mooooorning, from me and my soulmate ♥️💃🐶 I hope you have the best day ever!
Every year I make New Years resolutions. I wish for things, I set goals- & When I reach my goals or I see the successes I’ve had, I’m proud, but I’m not any happier than I was before them. This year, all I want to do is enjoy every moment of my life. Because Lord knows every moment that passes is a moment I’ll never get back. Happy 2020, y’all. May blessing fall upon you.
