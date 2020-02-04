"What my sobriety looks like: I hit a point where I had to identify as an alcoholic or I was going to lose everything. The second I admitted that I was powerless over alcohol I knew it was time to put in the work. I started reading the Big Book, going to meetings and working very hard to never go back to that drunken version of myself. After 30 days I knew I wanted to feel sober forever, and it was entirely up to me — no one else. That was very empowering. Today, after a year and 4 months of sobriety, and the way I feel about my newfound life, some say I'm on the 'pink cloud.' And maybe I am. What there is no 'maybe' about, is that I know I'm human. I know I love to drink," she wrote in her message.