'Boxers Or Briefs?': The Best Moments From Prince Harry's Interview With Barack Obama

The first personal question for the former president was "Boxers or briefs?" Harry asked. "Uh, sorry, we don't answer those questions," Barack replied.

"Lebron James or Michael Jordan?" Harry asked. Barack had to admit, while he "loves" Lebron, he'd go with Michael. "I'm a Chicago guy," he said.

Harry also asked more serious questions, like about the whirlwind fame Barack and his wife Michelle have experienced since holding office. "Michelle and I have had the arguments that married couples have," Barack said, talking about their days before the presidency. "The process was in some ways surreal, because it happened so quickly, we were fairly steady in knowing who we were and what we believed in and what was important."

Harry then asked Barack what decision he made when he was younger that could've set his life "on a very different path." He responded, "tons of them." Barack went on to do a lot of "destructive behavior" until he was about 20 years old. Since he was raised by his grandparents, he explained, he got away with a lot.





When asked if he missed movies or bowling more, Barack said he missed movies the most, and if he had to choose between Titanic or The Bodyguard, he'd choose Titanic!

Aretha Franklin or Tina Turner? Barack went with Aretha. She's "the best," he said. And if he had to choose between Rachel or Monica on Friends, he'd go with Rachel.

Khloe or Kim Kardashian! "This one I'll have to defer on," he said. And then Harry asked him the hardest question yet: Prince William or Harry? Barack quickly joked, "William right now."

The president, didn't however, have an opinion between Meghan Markle or The Good Wife. Barack said he'd choose Suits over The Good Wife (obviously, because Harry's fiancée Meghan Markle stars in the show), and that it's gum over cigarettes these days, and that he'd choose the White House over Buckingham Palace, "because Buckingham Palace looks like it would take a really long time to mow."

He was almost stumped when asked if he'd pick The Rock or Chris Rock. "I like them both," he decided. But he was positive that the Electric Slide is better than the Slip 'N Slide. "That's my generation," he said. And if he found $5, would he choose a burger or a lottery ticket? He said, "I like a good burger."