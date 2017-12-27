NEWS
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

View Gallery
Tell All!

'Boxers Or Briefs?': The Best Moments From Prince Harry's Interview With Barack Obama

December 27, 2017 13:15PM

The former president got personal with the British royal.

Prince Harry got former President Barack Obama to reveal all kinds of personal details about himself in a tell-all interview for BBC. Click through for the best moments from the interview!

'Boxers Or Briefs?': The Best Moments From Prince Harry's Interview With Barack Obama

Back to intro
1/10
The first personal question for the former president was "Boxers or briefs?" Harry asked. "Uh, sorry, we don't answer those questions," Barack replied.
"Lebron James or Michael Jordan?" Harry asked. Barack had to admit, while he "loves" Lebron, he'd go with Michael. "I'm a Chicago guy," he said.
Harry also asked more serious questions, like about the whirlwind fame Barack and his wife Michelle have experienced since holding office. "Michelle and I have had the arguments that married couples have," Barack said, talking about their days before the presidency. "The process was in some ways surreal, because it happened so quickly, we were fairly steady in knowing who we were and what we believed in and what was important."
Harry then asked Barack what decision he made when he was younger that could've set his life "on a very different path." He responded, "tons of them." Barack went on to do a lot of "destructive behavior" until he was about 20 years old. Since he was raised by his grandparents, he explained, he got away with a lot.

 
When asked if he missed movies or bowling more, Barack said he missed movies the most, and if he had to choose between Titanic or The Bodyguard, he'd choose Titanic!
Aretha Franklin or Tina Turner? Barack went with Aretha. She's "the best," he said. And if he had to choose between Rachel or Monica on Friends, he'd go with Rachel.
The president, didn't however, have an opinion between Khloe or Kim Kardashian! "This one I'll have to defer on," he said. And then Harry asked him the hardest question yet: Prince William or Harry? Barack quickly joked, "William right now."
Barack said he'd choose Suits over The Good Wife (obviously, because Harry's fiancé Meghan Markle stars in the show), and that it's gum over cigarettes these days, and that he'd choose the White House over Buckingham Palace, "because Buckingham Palace looks like it would take a really long time to mow."
He was almost stumped when asked if he'd pick The Rock or Chris Rock. "I like them both," he decided. But he was positive that the Electric Slide is better than the Slip 'N Slide. "That's my generation," he said. And if he found $5, would he choose a burger or a lottery ticket? He said, "I like a good burger."
What do you think about Prince Harry's interview with Barack Obama? Let us know in the comments! 

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in NEWS

Exclusive
TBT! The Best Kardashian Christmas Cards Of All Time
NEWS
Kylie Jenner, Justin Bieber, & Taylor Swift: Who's Been Naughty & Nice?
NEWS
'Ladies Of London' Star Caroline Fleming Reveals How To Host A Hygge Dinner Party
LIVING
'Love & Hip Hop Miami' Cast Member Prince Tells All About Drama With Liz Cifuentes
REALITY TV
Justin Bieber: 5 Things You Didn't Know About Me!
NEWS
Jesse Montana Talks ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ Jax Taylor's Cheating Bombshell, & New Music...
REALITY TV vanderpump rules jesse montana pp
Liars & Cheaters! Hollywood's Top 3 Most Scandalous Affairs
NEWS
Here's The Holiday Gift Guide To End All Holiday Gift Guides
LIVING
How To Get Carrie Underwood's Sexy Toned Legs: Her Trainer Shares 3 Easy Moves!
NEWS
Kendall Jenner Is Paying For Blake Griffin's Wardrobe!
COUPLES