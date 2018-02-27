Royal Drama
Awkward! Prince Harry Invites His Ex-Girlfriends To The Wedding!
How does Meghan feel about this?
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to wed in less than three months on May 19th. As the date approaches, new details have emerged about the high profile wedding — including who was invited! But some of the invitees might cause some drama between the prince and his bride to be because according to a report, two of them are his ex girlfriends! Click through for the details.
1 of 7
2 of 7
3 of 7
4 of 7
5 of 7
6 of 7
7 of 7
1/7
Sound off in the comments below!