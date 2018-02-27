NEWS
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

View Gallery
Royal Drama

Awkward! Prince Harry Invites His Ex-Girlfriends To The Wedding!

February 27, 2018 12:46PM by

How does Meghan feel about this?

by

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to wed in less than three months on May 19th.  As the date approaches, new details have emerged about the high profile wedding — including who was invited! But some of the invitees might cause some drama between the prince and his bride to be because according to a report, two of them are his ex girlfriends! Click through for the details.

Awkward! Prince Harry Invites His Ex-Girlfriends To The Wedding!

Back to intro
1/7
Chelsy Davis, who dated Harry on and off for seven years, and Cressida Bonas, who was linked to the 33-year-old for two years up until 2014, are both reported to be invited to the wedding.
A friend close to the royal explained, "Harry has stayed good friends with Chelsy and Cressida, so they will be there. He made sure there were no hard feelings when they split up. I don't think Meghan will mind."
A source also told E! News that him and Chelsy "talk regularly." We wonder how Meghan feels about this!
It must be family tradition to invite your past flames to your wedding, because during Prince William and Kate Middleton's 2011 ceremony, several of their exes attended.
Additionally, Prince Charles ex at the time, Camilla Parker Bowles (who is now married to him) was at his and Princess Diana's wedding. And when she eventually wed Charles years later, her ex Andrew Parker Bowles showed up to the ceremony. So awkward!
"Every decision Harry and Meghan make for this wedding is their own. They have the freedom to do as they please," an insider dished to E! News.
Do you think it'll be awkward for Meghan that Prince Harry's exes will be there? Let us know in the comment section.

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in NEWS

Exclusive
Quad Ends Friendship With Toya In ‘Married To Medicine’ Sneak Peek
REALITY TV
This ‘Married At First Sight’ Couple ‘Finally’ Had Sex
REALITY TV
Olympic Gymnast Laurie Hernandez Tells All About Her Return To Puerto Rico
NEWS
Amara La Negra Reveals Her Thoughts On Young Hollywood, Her Afro, And Much More
NEWS
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Quad Lunceford Gives SHOCKING Marriage Update
REALITY TV
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Quad Tells All About New Cookbook
NEWS
Chris Evans & Jenny Slate ‘Making Plans To Get Married’ Next Summer!
NEWS
Engaged! Danielle Staub Reveals How Teresa Giudice Helped Her Fiancé Propose
REALITY TV danielle staub engaged 20 times tells all proposal pp 1
Brandi Rhodes Shares Her Favorite Tips On Styling A Baby Bump To Perfection
STYLE