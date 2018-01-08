Cuteness Overload
See The ADORABLE Photos Of Princess Charlotte On Her First Day Of School
The two-year-old's mom Kate Middleton took the precious pics!
Princess Charlotte’s first day of nursery school was today, and her mom Kate Middleton was there to capture the milestone on camera! In honor of the big day in the princess’ life, Kate shared the photos with the public via the Kensington Palace’s Twitter and Instagram. Click through to see the adorable pics!
