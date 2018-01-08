NEWS
Cuteness Overload

See The ADORABLE Photos Of Princess Charlotte On Her First Day Of School

January 8, 2018 12:48PM

The two-year-old's mom Kate Middleton took the precious pics!

Princess Charlotte’s first day of nursery school was today, and her mom Kate Middleton was there to capture the milestone on camera! In honor of the big day in the princess’ life, Kate shared the photos with the public via the Kensington Palace’s Twitter and Instagram. Click through to see the adorable pics!

Princess Charlotte looks absolutely precious in this sweet pic! For her first day, the two-year-old wore an adorable red coat with matching red shoes and hair bow, along with a pink scarf and pink backpack.
Kate also took this cute pic of Charlotte sitting on the Kensington Palace steps before heading to her first day of school at Willcocks Nursery School, which is just a few minutes away from the palace.
Prince George also had his picture taken on the palace steps before his first day of school at Thomas’s Battersea in September.
This isn’t the first time Kate has snapped a pic of one of her children before they head off to school. When George was Charlotte’s age in January 2016 (exactly two years ago!), she took this adorable photo of him on his first day at Westacre Montessori in Sandringham, England. (The family has since moved to London.)
As OK! readers know, Kate is expecting her third child with husband Prince William and is due in April. No doubt she’ll keep up the tradition of snapping a candid pic of child number three before his or her first day of nursery school!
