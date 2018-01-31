NEWS
Royal Wedding Update

Priyanka Chopra Finally Opens Up About Being BFF Meghan Markle’s Bridesmaid!

January 31, 2018 15:25PM

‘She’s an icon, truly,’ the ‘Quantico’ star praised her pal.

Priyanka Chopra is about to have friends in very high places! The Quantico star’s best friend, Meghan Markle, is just months away from saying “I do” to Prince Harry, and Priyanka may have a front row seat at the wedding — as a bridesmaid! Click through to find out what Priyanka had to say about her best friend’s big day.



In the new issue of Harper’s Bazaar Arabia, Priyanka opened up about Meghan’s upcoming wedding. When asked if she’d be a bridesmaid, Priyanka played coy!
“If you see me there, you’ll know,” she told the magazine.
Priyanka would certainly be a worthy bridesmaid. The actress had nothing but praise for her best friend, and said there’s no one better suited to marry into the English royal family, adding that Meghan's "a lot more" than just "Prince Harry's girlfriend."
“I don’t think anybody else would be able to do it the way she will. She’s just right for it,” Priyanka said. “She’s an icon, truly, that girls can look up to, that women can look up to.”
“She’s normal, she’s sweet, she’s nice, she thinks about the world, wants to change it and this was even before any of this happened,” she continued.
“So I do think Meghan being a part of the royal family is a big step in the direction of so many things; of women, of feminism, of diversity, of race, of the monarchy versus everyone else,” Priyanka added. “It’s a beautiful step in the right direction.”
As OK! readers know, Meghan and Harry are set to wed on May 19 at Windsor Castle. Other possible bridesmaid options include her stylist Jessica Mulroney, Serena Williams, and TV producer Lindsay Roth — Meghan was the maid of honor at her wedding!
