Photo credit: Kcr/Shutterstock

Their wedding came after a tumultuous year for J.D. The Property Brothers At Home host revealed in July that he was suffering from a debilitating illness for over a year. After a series of doctor appointments and tests, the HGTV star found out that he was diagnosed with a nummular headache. J.D. changed his diet and took antibiotics, which has helped. Annalee was very supportive as they figured everything out.