Congratulation to Quentin Tarantino. The Oscar-winning filmmaker, 56, and his wife Daniella Pick welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, on Saturday, February 22.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Congratulation to Quentin Tarantino. The Oscar-winning filmmaker, 56, and his wife Daniella Pick welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, on Saturday, February 22.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!