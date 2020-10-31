trending in STYLE

Are you feeling *blue* that temperatures are dropping and winter is quickly approaching? So are these fashion-forward celebrities!

Hailee Steinfeld, Shailene Woodley, Lana Condor and Rachel Brosnahan stun in shades of blue on the red carpet, and OK! is spotlighting their stellar looks.

RED CARPET CHIC! SCARLETT JOHANSSONREGINA KING & MORE STUN IN OSCAR DE LA RENTA

Scroll through our gallery for their fierce fashions. Hint: we cannot get enough of their dazzling looks!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation