LOL
Rachel Lindsay Didn't Have Sex With Nick Viall In The Fantasy Suite Because Of Donald Trump?
‘He’s the reason I got sent home.’
Donald Trump has been blamed for many things, but being the reason someone didn’t have sex, might be a first. While speaking on the Bachelor Party podcast, Bachelorette star, Rachel Lindsay, revealed that any chance of her getting intimate with her ex and former Bachelor star, Nick Viall, while in the Bachelor Fantasy Suite, was ruined after Donald Trump won the 2016 presidential election.
1/6
Sound off in the comments below!