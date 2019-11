Photo credit: INSTARImages

Back in 2013 when the original photo was taken, Meghan — who was still working as an actress at the time — documented the meeting with Rachel on her now defunct blog The Tig and wrote about it in a piece for Glamour. "Quick change for the Rachel Zoe show. I arrive to find that my seat is taken by someone's (ahem, unconfirmed) guest," she wrote at the time. "No big deal, though. I sit across the runway in the front row and watch the most stellar and wearable collection go by. I love these pieces!"