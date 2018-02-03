REALITY TV
Housewives Scandal!

Ramona Singer Sued By Assistant & Accused Of Scamming Bravo Over Designer Clothes

February 3, 2018 17:27PM

The ‘RHONY’ star allegedly had the network reimburse her using fake receipts.

Luann De Lesseps is no longer the only Real Housewives of New York City star who’s running into trouble with the law. Now her co-star, Ramona Singer, is being sued by her former assistant! The Manhattan lawsuit even claims that Ramona had Bravo reimburse her for designer clothes — that she would then allegedly return for a refund!

In the court papers, obtained by Page Six, Ramona is accused of asking her assistant Lisa Taubes to “purchase designer clothes for the filming of Ms. Singer’s show, and instructed plaintiff to submit receipts to Bravo cable Network for reimbursement.”
Ramona would then allegedly ask Lisa “to return the clothes for refund.” The papers also allege that Ramona had her assistant “submit fake receipts for reimbursement on clothes that she already owned.”
The agency that supplied Ramona with her assistant, T360, filed the lawsuit against the Bravo TV star. The suit also claims that Ramona required Lisa to work more than 40 hours a week without paying her overtime.
The papers go on to accuse Ramona of firing Lisa in the lobby of her building and trying to force her to sign a non-disclosure agreement. When Lisa refused, Ramona allegedly pushed her.
Ramona denies knowing about the lawsuit. “Her company did some work for my company. The relationship ended and her company was paid in full for their services,” Ramona told Page Six.
