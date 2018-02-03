Ramona Singer Sued By Assistant & Accused Of Scamming Bravo Over Designer Clothes

Lisa Taubes to “purchase designer clothes for the filming of Ms. Singer’s show, and instructed plaintiff to submit receipts to Bravo cable Network for reimbursement.” In the court papers, obtained by Page Six , Ramona is accused of asking her assistantto “purchase designer clothes for the filming of Ms. Singer’s show, and instructed plaintiff to submit receipts to Bravo cable Network for reimbursement.”

Ramona would then allegedly ask Lisa “to return the clothes for refund.” The papers also allege that Ramona had her assistant “submit fake receipts for reimbursement on clothes that she already owned.”

The agency that supplied Ramona with her assistant, T360, filed the lawsuit against the Bravo TV star. The suit also claims that Ramona required Lisa to work more than 40 hours a week without paying her overtime.

The papers go on to accuse Ramona of firing Lisa in the lobby of her building and trying to force her to sign a non-disclosure agreement. When Lisa refused, Ramona allegedly pushed her.

Ramona denies knowing about the lawsuit. “Her company did some work for my company. The relationship ended and her company was paid in full for their services,” Ramona told Page Six.