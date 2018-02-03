Housewives Scandal!
Ramona Singer Sued By Assistant & Accused Of Scamming Bravo Over Designer Clothes
The ‘RHONY’ star allegedly had the network reimburse her using fake receipts.
Luann De Lesseps is no longer the only Real Housewives of New York City star who’s running into trouble with the law. Now her co-star, Ramona Singer, is being sued by her former assistant! The Manhattan lawsuit even claims that Ramona had Bravo reimburse her for designer clothes — that she would then allegedly return for a refund!
1/6
Sound off in the comments below!