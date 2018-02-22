REALITY TV
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

View Gallery
Heading South

Back At It? 'The Real Housewives Of Miami' Cast Might Be Reuniting!

February 22, 2018 11:31AM

Several cast members were spotted meeting with a production company this week.

The Real Housewives of Miami aired for three seasons on Bravo from 2011-2013, with a fourth season never being produced. Fans of the popular show wondered if it was ever coming back, and now they may get their wish as some of the cast members were spotted meeting with a major production company recently! Click through for all the details.

Back At It? 'The Real Housewives Of Miami' Cast Might Be Reuniting!

Back to intro
1/6
The last episode of RHOM aired on November 14th, 2013, but was not listed as a series finale to the Housewives franchise.
In 2016, three years after the last episode of Season 3 aired, Bravo announced that RHOM had ended
Now things might be in the works again, as four cast members from the show: Marysol Patton, Alexia Echevarria, Lisa Hochstein and Adriana de Moura, who had not been in the same room together since 2013, met up to discuss business.
According to Page Six, they met with Matt Anderson and Nate Green, the heads of production company Purveyors of Pop at Soho Beach House where “the main topic of conversation was a potential reunion.” Matt and Nate’s company also produced the series when it was on the air. 
Noticeably absent from the mix was Lea Black and Joanna Krupa, both who starred in the last season of the show. Joanna joined the cast in season two whereas Lea was an original and made it all the way to the end. No word as of yet if they will be apart of whatever the other four are allegedly planning.
Are you excited for a potential new season of RHOM? Sound off in the comments! 

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in REALITY TV

Exclusive
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Quad Lunceford Gives SHOCKING Marriage Update
REALITY TV
Olympic Gymnast Laurie Hernandez Tells All About Her Return To Puerto Rico
NEWS
Amara La Negra Reveals Her Thoughts On Young Hollywood, Her Afro, And Much More
NEWS
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Quad Tells All About New Cookbook
NEWS
Chris Evans & Jenny Slate ‘Making Plans To Get Married’ Next Summer!
NEWS
Engaged! Danielle Staub Reveals How Teresa Giudice Helped Her Fiancé Propose
REALITY TV danielle staub engaged 20 times tells all proposal pp 1
Brandi Rhodes Shares Her Favorite Tips On Styling A Baby Bump To Perfection
STYLE
'Total Divas' Naomi Reveals What The Cast Is REALLY Like, What To Expect In 2018
REALITY TV Naomi Total Divas Interview PP 1
Lady Gaga Has Friends Worried About Her Health
NEWS