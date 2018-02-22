Heading South
Back At It? 'The Real Housewives Of Miami' Cast Might Be Reuniting!
Several cast members were spotted meeting with a production company this week.
The Real Housewives of Miami aired for three seasons on Bravo from 2011-2013, with a fourth season never being produced. Fans of the popular show wondered if it was ever coming back, and now they may get their wish as some of the cast members were spotted meeting with a major production company recently! Click through for all the details.
