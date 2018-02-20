NEWS
Still On?

Rebecca Gayheart Still Wears Her Wedding Ring Amid Her Divorce From Eric Dane

February 20, 2018 13:43PM

The actress dons the bling and all smiles while on a playdate with her kids.

She may have just filed for divorce from her husband Eric Dane, but Rebecca Gayheart hasn’t let that stop her from enjoying some fun quality time with their two daughters, Georgia, 6, and Billie, 7—while still wearing her wedding ring! Click through to see the pics!

The actress was snapped outside with her two mini-me’s on Monday as they played on the lawn with their dog.
Even after citing “irreconcilable differences” with her soon-to-be ex-hubby Eric, Rebecca and her girls were in great spirits as they all donned comfortable, sporty clothing on the mild winter afternoon.
Aside from her comfortable attire, Rebecca was also spotted wearing one other interesting thing: her wedding ring!
Though the Jawbreaker star and Eric’s split after 14 years together shocked their fans, they’ve been fairly amicable despite the drama. Plus, Rebecca filed for joint custody, not sole custody, of their daughters—despite Eric’s long battle with mental health.
The 46-year-old’s good mood also came as a surprise after Ok! reported that the Grey’s Anatomy star was spotted out with a mysterious blonde just days before she filed for divorce.
What do you about Rebecca still wearing her wedding ring while she is in the middle of a divorce? Sound off in the comment section! 

