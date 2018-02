Kendall and Kaia attended the Off-White party hosted by Jimmy Choo's together on Sunday night.

Radaronline.com reported back in October that the model's mom, Cindy Crawford, wanted Kaia to stay away from the Kardashian/Jenner family.

Bieber, Brown and Disick gives her genuine nightmares!” “She’s worried about her being corrupted into the bad girls club,” an insider told Radar at the time. “The thought of her baby girl buddying up with their hangers-on like,andgives her genuine nightmares!”

But that clearly didn't stop her rebel daughter, who rocked black cargo pants, a crop top and a fur coat for the star-studded party.

Her partner in crime wow-ed in a floral, pants-suit paired with an orange and black, Off-White belt.

Both girls have been rocking NYFW.