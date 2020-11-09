We’re not in *Nashville* anymore! Connie Britton just sold her stunning home in Los Angeles, Calif. — for an over-asking price.

The actress, 53, made her film debut in 1995 before her career took off after 2004’s Friday Night Lights. The Emmy nominee went on to star in American Horror Story, Dirty John and Nashville. Britton moved to Nashville in 2012, one year after she adopted her son, Eyob “Yoby” Britton, to star in the musical drama.

The red-headed beauty has been enjoying the single life since her divorce over 20 years ago. Britton married her college boyfriend, John Britton, in 1991 but divorced in 1995. She currently has one house in Austin, Texas — which she purchased in 2017 — a New York City apartment and another property in Los Angeles, Calif.

Take a look at the actress’ former Beachwood Canyon, Calif., home!