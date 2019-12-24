trending in NEWS
Like mother, like daughter! Reese Witherspoon and her lookalike daughter Ava took to Instagram on December 23 and shared a cute holiday selfie where two were seriously twinning!
View this post on Instagram
Girls night out with my favorite daughter! (ok she's my only daughter but still) ❤️
A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on
View this post on Instagram
Nothing I love more than a Secret Santa party! ‘Tis the season! 🌲❤️ @draperjames
A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on
View this post on Instagram
Merry Christmas from my family to yours! 🎄❤️😄 On this Christmas Eve, I’m sending you holiday wishes for a day filled with love and laughter — the important things that remind us how blessed we all are. And I’m sending extra special wishes of light & love to anyone out there who needs it! ✨❤️🎄
A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on
