Photo credit: Kenya Moore Instagram

"I knew there were some issues. I’m not going to lie about that. She shared a lot with me, but I didn’t think it was anything that couldn’t be fixed. I just was really rooting for them, especially since they have this new beautiful daughter together. However, I’m seeing Kenya, and nobody’s in your bedroom with your man but you … I want her to be happy because I know what it feels like to be in something and not have peace," Cynthia explained.